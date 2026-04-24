DA Dan Dow Orders South County Coalition to Review Legal Status 04.24.2026

San Luis Obispo county district attorney Dan Dow sent a notice to the south county coalition on Wednesday regarding their identification and purpose.

The south county coalition, formed March 26th, has donated over $10,000 to supervisor Jimmy Paulding’s candidacy. Dan Dow points out that this expenditure shows only support for Paulding’s reelection, despite the coalition claiming it is a ‘general purpose committee.’ Dow wrote “California law does not permit a committee to retain ‘general purpose committee’ status when, in substance, it exists to support a single identified candidate in a single election.”

Dow called on the coalition to review its legal status and determine whether it is primarily formed to support Paulding, and file a form 410 accurately identifying the committee as such. If not, the committee is asked to review and provide documentation to show its proper classification.