The Doau brothers buy that historic bank building on 13th street in Paso Robles. Daniel Daou saying the building will serve as the new headquarters for Doau Vineyard and Winery. They’re also developing Dauo Ocean in Cambria.

Escrow closed last week on the old bank of Italy building at 1245 Park street. Daou will remodel the old bank building. They hope to have it open and operating in the year 2021. That would be the 100th anniversary of the building.