Atascadero City Council 1.28.2020

The city of Atascadero is conducting a stakeholders meeting on the housing element today. So, if you’re in the building trades and would like to offer some input on the housing and construction rules in Atascadero, this is your opportunity. That’s from 2-4 this afternoon in room 106 of the rotunda.

The Atascadero city council meets tonight. The council will recognize several city employees for their excellence and tenure with the city. The council will conduct a public hearing on Title 9 municipal code text amendments related to planning and zoning.

The council meets at 6:00 tonight at the rotunda. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL, beginning at 6:00 this evening.