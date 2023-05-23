Darcia Stebbins 05.23.2023

Meanwhile, the elections office and Darcia Stebbins hit a log jam over the recount of the supervisors election.

Stebbins has paid more $48,000 dollars of the cost, but she and her supporters still owe the county about $4,500 dollars. Darcia says she wants an invoice showing line-item costs for the recount.

Bear in mind, Darcia Stebbins is a Certified Public Accountant. County clerk recorder Elaina Cano is not providing the breakdown. Instead, she’s taking Darcia to small claims court. It’s likely the small claims court judge will ask the county clerk recorder to provide a breakdown of costs so he can ascertain if they’re legitimate.

Today, the Tribune does a front page hatchet job on Darcia Stebbins. The newspaper siding with supervisor Bruce Gibson’s appointee, Elaina Cano.

Despite the cost of the recount, many are still suspicious over the 13 vote victory by supervisor Bruce Gibson in November. His challenger was gaining on the incumbent when Cano abruptly stopped counting ballots. Then, she mysteriously found a couple boxes of ballots hidden in government buildings. And amazingly, Bruce Gibson stopped losing momentum and won by only 13 votes. A very unusual chain of events.