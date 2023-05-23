Paso Robles School Board 05.23.2023

But getting back to the Paso Robles school district……

Two weeks ago, the board took a vote on a 10% raise for superintendent Curt Dubost, but not all the trustees were present.

The vote was 3-2 to award Dubost the raise, but last week school district attorney Shauna Cunningham tells the board they need a majority of the seven trustees. He needs seven votes to lawfully receive a pay raise. That’s in the education code.

There were several other votes which may also be nullified because they board did not have a legal majority vote.

Hopefully, they’ll sort out the issue at the meeting this evening.