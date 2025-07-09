DA’s Office Adds Additional Charges to Child Molestation Case 7.09.2025

In June, the county sheriff’s office arrested a 61-year-old catholic priest in Los Osos, named Theodore Gabrielli.

This came after a months-long investigation into cases of child sexual abuse that occurred more than 30 years ago, where three male victims say they suffered abuse at the hands of Gabrielli, a friend of their family.

The county district attorney’s office says he has been charged with 26 counts of child molestiation occurred decades ago in San Luis Obispo county. Yesterday afternoon, the DA’s office says they have added six additional charges for crimes committed against a fourth victim, who was under the age of fourteen, and where the offenses occurred over a period of several years.

The DA’s office also reminds the public that all criminal defendants are legally presumed innocent until proven guilty by their plea, or a conviction by judge or jury. Gabrielli has pled not guilty, and is set for a pre-preliminary hearing on July 31st.