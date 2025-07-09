PRJUSD Holding Classified Job Fair 7.09.2025

PRJUSD to Host Classified Job Fair

The Paso Robles joint unified school district announced they will be holding a classified staff job fair Monday, July 14th.

The fair will be held in the district’s board room, 800 Niblick road in Paso Robles, in two time slots: 9 am to noon, and 2 to 4 pm. This job fair seeks to offer a chance for potential candidates to meet with department representatives, submit applications on-site, or participate in same day interviews. The district is currently hiring for a variety of classified positions, including:

Bus drivers, special education paraeducators, before and after school program staff, food service workers, custodians and more.

Staff will be on site to assist with the application process, and answer any questions.