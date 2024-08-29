DA’s Office Announces Settlement w/Mobile Home Park Operator 8.29.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced its consumer protection unit has recently reached a settlement with Harmony Communities, Inc., and Partners Real Estate, Inc.

These two companies are involved in the management of the mobile home park on South Street, San Luis Obispo, as well as other mobile home parks in California. In coordination with DA’s offices in Fresno, San Joaquin, and Marin counties, the DA’s office settled a civil complaint against Harmony Communities.

The complaint alleges that Harmony failed to reimburse costs related to background fees, and that Partners Real Estate made misleading statements about housing units listed. Both companies will pay tens of thousands of dollars in civil penalties and reimbursements to the DA’s office for their investigative and prosecution costs.

District attorney Dan Dow said: “We want to ensure that the management teams and operations of mobile home parks comply with California law.”