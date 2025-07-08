DA’s Office Provides Statement on Man Detained by ICE in SLO 7.08.2025

On Wednesday, July 2nd, a San Luis Obispo resident who was born in Mexico was detained by federal immigration agents, after appearing in court for a misdemeanor.

District attorney Dan Dow says he does not have information about what prompted the arrest, but did release information about the man’s San Luis Obispo county criminal justice history.

The man has been identified as Ismael Garciacruz, born in Mexico, and is a resident of Paso Robles. His criminal history in the county dates back to October 2, 2024. He was arrested by Paso Robles police on allegations of domestic assault and battery against an intimate partner, placed on probation for three years and served 20 days in county jail.

On November 30, 2024, he was arrested for robbery and violation of a domestic violence restraining order. He pled guilty pursuant to a plea agreement, and his charges were reduced to misdemeanors.