Paso Robles Groundwater Basin Fee Informational Open House 7.08.2025

The Groundwater Sustainability Agency for the county of San Luis Obispo will be hosting a series of open house events to answer questions and provide information about the proposed fee from the Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority.

The open house will cover how groundwater sustainability programs will be funded, and estimating agricultural water usage.

The first open house will be held at the Cuesta college north county campus at Dallons Hall, 2800 Buena Vista drive on July 9th from 5 to 8 pm. The second will be held Thursday, July 10th from 5 to 8 pm at the Creston community center, 5110 Swayze road. A bilingual virtual open house is also scheduled for Tuesday, July 15th from 6:30 to 8 pm via Zoom.