DA’s Office Settles Lawsuit with Morro Bay Operator of Commercial Fishing Boat 02.24.2026

The county district attorney’s office announced they have settled a lawsuit with the owner of the “Black Pearl” fishing vessel.

The DA’s office says its operator and owner, Brian Walker, has agreed to pay $12,600 in penalties and restitution, and abide by fishing restrictions when taking customers sport fishing.

The DA’s office says this lawsuit came from walker taking dozens of paying passengers on deep-sea fishing trips on the coastal waters of San Luis Obispo. On July 12, 2025, California Department of Fish & Wildlife officers observed the “Black Pearl” and 20 customers fishing in waters seasonally prohibited to fishing, and later observed that the “Black Pearl” crew were not accurately recording the species of rock fish being caught by its passengers.

Mr. Walker was ordered by a superior court judge to pay $10,600 in civil penalties, and was also fined $2,000 to the SLO County Fish and Game fund, where funds are used exclusively for programs and projects that benefit the fish and wildlife of SLO county.