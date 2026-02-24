Lewis Flamson Junior High School Students Walk Out of Campus in Protest 02.24.2026

Students from Lewis Flamson junior high school organized a protest over the weekend that took place yesterday, mirroring the actions taken by students at Paso Robles high school.

About 100 students walked off the campus at 24th and Spring street, with others staying on campus. Superintendent Jennifer Loftus sent an email out to families regarding the protest, saying that the students that walked off campus have been counted as unexcused absences. Loftus clarifies by saying that students are entitled to an excused absence for “a civic or political event,” but it requires adult or parent/guardian permission in advance.

“Today’s student protest activity did not meet school expectations and was unacceptable,” Loftus said, noting that staff provided students with a stage for the protest to occur during lunchtime, informing students they needed to stay on campus.