David Lee Roth Coming to California Mid-State Fair 5.06.2025

The California mid-state fair announced that David Lee Roth will be performing at the fair Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

David Lee Roth is a rock and roll icon, and the voice of Van Halen. He is known for his high-energy performances, and unique vocal style to make Van Halen one of the biggest rock bands of the 80s.

Tickets for his performance will go on sale Friday, May 9th at 10 am exclusively on the fair’s official website. Ticket prices are 50, 70, 90, and 110 dollars. The performance starts at 7:30 pm.

The 2025 California mid-state fair runs July 16th to the 27th, and this year’s theme is “Off To The Races.”