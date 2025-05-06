Deadline Reminder For Student Ambassador Program 5.06.2025

The application deadline for the 2025-26 student elections ambassador program for the county is next Friday, May 16th.

The county elections office has released a deadline reminder for this program, which seeks to partner with and inspire young leaders to engage with their peers in the democratic process.

Participating leaders will learn about the history and importance of voting, get trained in voter registration and practices, and organize at least two outreach events for their peers during the school year, with assistance from the elections office.

Applications are available online.