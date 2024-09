Caltrans announced the northbound US 101 offramp to Price street in Pismo Beach will be closed today from 9 am to 3 pm due to the city’s paving project on Price street.

Additionally, the southbound offramp to Hinds/Price Canyon will be closed tomorrow (September 5th) from 9 am to 3 pm for the same paving project.

Flaggers and detour signs will be present to assist motorists with traffic control at the work zones.