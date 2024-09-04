SLO County Conducting Survey For Consolidated Plan 9.04.2024

The county homeless services division is seeking public input and feedback on its 2025 – 29 consolidated plan.

This five-year plan lays out the priorities for the homeless services division in using federal funds received from the department of housing and urban development. The plan contains annual action plans that outlines the projects and programs allocated for funding in a year.

The survey can be completed online at:

https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/departments/social-services/homeless-services-division/community-development.

Alternatively, community members are encouraged to attend one of several community development needs assessment workshops that will be held at various locations within the county between September 17th and the 30th.

One will be held at the Morro Bay community center on September 17th, another at the Paso Robles city council chambers on September 18th, and another in the Atascadero Martin Polin community room at the city library on September 23rd. Each meeting takes place at 6 pm.