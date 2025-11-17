Deadline to Enter For Paso Robles Christmas Light Parade is This Tuesday – 11.17.2025

The Paso Robles annual Christmas light parade will be returning to downtown Paso Robles on Saturday, December 6th.

The parade starts at 6 pm, traveling north on Spring street from 10th to 14th street, then east to Park street, and then around the downtown city park. This year’s theme is: “Christmas Lights, Winter Nights.”

Paso Robles Main Street Association has announced the deadline to enter the parade has been extended to Tuesday, November 18th. The parade offers cash prizes of $100, $50, and $25 as well as ribbons to its winning entries.

For more information, you can go to: pasoroblesdowntown.org, or call the Main Street office at (805) 238 – 4103.