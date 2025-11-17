Paso Robles Food Truck Ad Hoc Committee Meetings Recommends Changes to City Council 11.17.2025

The Paso Robles food truck ad hoc committee met for its second meeting last week on Wednesday.

The ad hoc committee was presented with a comprehensive summary of the issues raised in the previous meeting regarding food truck regulations in the city. Four of the six recommendations were sent to city council for discussion: food trucks must to adhere to city noise regulations, limit the space of shade structures and tables, must carry a city business license and county permit if operating between one day and a year within the city, and private businesses must also carry a special use permit if they host a food truck for a private event.

The ad hoc committee asked staff to do further research on an ordinance that would require a minimum setback from public sidewalks. The last recommendation will also be discussed by council, which would restrict food trucks from the city’s downtown core to reduce conflict. These recommendations will be discussed and approved or denied by the Paso Robles city council in one of its December meetings, council-member Bausch told KPRL on Friday.