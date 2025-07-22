Deodar Cedar Tree to be Removed From Atascadero Sunken Gardens 7.22.2025

One of the Heritage Deodar cedar trees is scheduled to be removed this week in Atascadero’s sunken gardens.

Public works announced this removal yesterday, saying it is expected to take a day to complete. During this time, East Mall will be closed during the work, but businesses along East Mall will remain open. Parking is available in the city hall parking lot at the corner of East Mall and Lewis avenue, or along El Camino Real.

Public works says the cedar tree is about a hundred years old, and has reached a level of decline that makes it a safety risk to park users.

The city says, as was done in 2017 with the removal of its adjacent cedar, a new cedar will be planted in the area of the one being removed sometime in the near future.