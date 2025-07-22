Early Warning System Siren Test Scheduled For Today & Tomorrow 7.22.2025

The county office of emergency services announced an early warning system siren test will be conducted today and tomorrow.

Sirens along the Diablo Canyon emergency planning zone will undergo this regularly scheduled, low-volume growl test. Each siren will be tested for only a few seconds at low volume.

The sirens are in place for local emergencies such as tsunamis, dam failures, or other natural or man-made disaster. Sirens cover from Cayucos to the north to the Nipomo Mesa in the south.

No action is requested or required on the part of the public during this test.