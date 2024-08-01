Deputies Led on Chase By Military Style Tractor-Trailer 8.01.2024

Yesterday afternoon, the county sheriff’s office were led on a chase by the driver of a military style tractor-trailer.

Deputies responded to reports of a “suspicious vehicle” in a parking lot off Los Osos Valley road in Los Osos. A release by the sheriff’s office says the driver fled to Montana de Oro state park, breaking through a gate, and leading deputies on a chase at Sandspit Beach.

Deputies, harbor patrol, coast guard, and state park rangers eventually formed a perimeter around the truck, but the suspect refused commands to leave.

The release says deputies eventually used tear gas, and the suspect exited the vehicle at approximately 7:45 pm.

He was later identified as 63-year-old Patrick Kevin Van Ess.

The investigation for this incident is still ongoing.