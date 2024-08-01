Jury Convicts Paso Man of Sexual Battery Against Female Uber Driver 8.01.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced yesterday that a jury found 56-year-old Robi Al Nogo of Paso Robles guilty of sexual battery against his female Uber driver.

A release by the DA’s office says the incident occurred in rural Paso Robles on December 19, 2023, while Nogo was riding in the front passenger seat of his Uber. His battery was captured on a camera in the front seat, with the footage played for jurors during the six-day trial.

Nogo will be sentenced on August 21, 2024.

He faces a maximum misdemeanor penalty of up to one year in county jail, one year probation, and will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.