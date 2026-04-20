Deputy Involved Shooting in Nipomo 04.20.2026

The county sheriff’s office has released a statement confirming a deputy-involved shooting in Nipomo.

The sheriff’s office says deputies arrived on the 700 block of Hill street in Nipomo, in response to a family disturbance. An officer-involved shooting occurred on arrival, according to the sheriff’s office, but the location and scene were eventually secured.

There is no threat to the public at this time, but the sheriff’s office has not yet shared any further details of the incident. They will be released as they become known.