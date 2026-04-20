Local High School Student Wins $10k Scholarship For Music Studies 04.20.2026

Paso Robles High School Student Awarded Prestigious Cuesta College Conservatory Scholarship

A student from Paso Robles high school has earned a $10,000 scholarship to study music.

Junior Christian Serna was named one of four recipients of the Cuesta College Conservatory Award, and was the only high school student selected among the winners.

Christian, according to the school district, only started playing trombone in the 10th grade, “and has quickly risen to become one of the top student musicians in the region.” The award “recognizes exceptional musical talent across San Luis Obispo county.”

Serna was one of seven finalists invited to perform at alive audition concert, and was one of only two high school students among the finalists. Serna delivered a standout trombone performance, accompanied by a student ensemble from the libretto conservatory program.

Paso Robles joint unified school district congratulates christian on his outstanding achievement, and looks forward to his continued success in music and beyond.