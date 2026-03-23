Developer Seeks Zoning Code Amendment in Atascadero For Chick-fil-A Restaurant 03.23.2026

In October 2025, the city of Atascadero announced that the popular restaurant, Chick-fil-A, submitted a proposal for a location on El Camino Real.

The next step in developing the restaurant in the city will be discussed on Tuesday, where the owners of the vacant pads in the Home Depot center are seeking approval for a zoning change.

The planning commission considered this in their March 3rd meeting, and recommended approval with some conditional changes. The project will activate three vacant pads in the Home Depot commercial center, which will go to a new retail space, a hotel, and Chick-fil-A.

The full scope of the project, including architectural design, parking spaces, and traffic will be discussed in the next Atascadero city council meeting, March 24th at 6 pm.

You can attend in person, or listen right here on KPRL.