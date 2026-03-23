County of San Luis Obispo Celebrates New Probation Headquarters 03.23.2026

The county probation department has announced the completion of a new, upgraded probation headquarters in the city of San Luis Obispo.

The $40 million, 34,000 square-foot site is located on Bishop street off Johnson avenue. The facility provides community correction services that help promote public safety, accountability, and rehabilitation for youth and adults throughout the county.

The probation will begin phased move-in operations of the building over the coming weeks, and will officially open its doors in April.