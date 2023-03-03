Diablo Canyon Announcement 03.03.2023

A big announcement yesterday from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The NRC says the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant may continue to operate for 20 years after its scheduled closing date of 2025. The NRC shared that decision in a letter to PG and E yesterday.

The nuclear power plant was set to stop operating its twin reactors in 2024 or 2025. Governor Gavin Newsom pushed the state legislature to pass senate bill 846 in September, which grants PG and E $1.4 billion to fund the nuclear power plants license renewal costs to stay open through 2030.