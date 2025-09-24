Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel Holding a Public Meeting Sept 24th – 9.24.2025

DCDEP News Release_ Grid Reliability Public Meeting_Sept 2025 FINAL (002) (002)

The Diablo Canyon decommissioning engagement panel will be holding an in-person and virtual public meeting tonight.

The meeting will discuss the current status of California’s energy grid, and the role of Diablo Canyon. The California Energy Commission will give its annual report in grid reliability, and the role of Diablo Canyon now into the future.

Although Diablo Canyon’s operations are extended until 2030, the release for the meeting says that understanding “the likelihood of continued operation to 2030 is necessary to responsibly plan for the eventual decommissioning of [Diablo Canyon.]”

The meeting will begin with an open house from 5:15 to 6 pm, and then the meeting will last from 6 to 8 pm. The meeting will be held at the San Luis Obispo county government center, 1055 Monterey street.