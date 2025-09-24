Councilman Bausch’s Legal Team Demands Cease & Desist From City of Paso Robles 9.24.2025

Councilman Chris Bausch’s legal counsel has demanded a “cease and desist” of “any and all false statements” from the city of Paso Robles.

The statement by councilman Bausch’s legal counsel of Corfield Feld LLP says that the statement by the city “falsely asserts that “council member Bausch did not fully comply with his legal responsibility.” The statement says this is “inaccurate,” and “directly contradicted by the parties’ executed settlement agreement.”

The cease and desist order asks that the statement must be immediately withdrawn and corrected, and demands that the city “immediately refrain from making, publishing, or filing any statements that misrepresent the terms of the settlement or the facts underlying this matter.”

The statement also concludes by reasserting the demand that the entirety of the Ty Lewis investigation report be released immediately.