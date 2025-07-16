Discussion For Templeton Roundabout Returning to TAAG 7.15.2025

July 17, 2025 FINAL Agenda

A temporary roundabout in Templeton has been proposed by the county public works agency.

This roundabout would be located at the intersection of Vineyard drive and Bethel road, and is intended to determine the effectiveness of alleviating excessive traffic congestion during the early morning and midafternoon weekday.

The Templeton Area Advisory Group previously discussed this roundabout proposal, but it has once again been added to the board’s agenda. Thursday’s agenda encourages Templeton residents and property owners to attend this meeting on Thursday to submit public comments regarding their support or opposition to this project.

The meeting will take place this Thursday, July 17th, at 6:30 pm, 420 Crocker street in Templeton.