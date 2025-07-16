Hospitality Tent Upgrades Available For Mid-State Fair 7.15.2025

Concertgoers at the California mid-state fair will have a chance to upgrade their evening with the hospitality tent add-on.

Available for all concerts at the Chumash grandstand arena, the hospitality tent offers a comfortable, air-conditioned space with refreshments and private amenities before the show begins.

Ticket prices range from 50 to 75 dollars depending on the concert, and can be purchased online with your concert ticket purchase at: midstatefair.com, or at the hospitality tent entrance the night of the show, while supplies last. The hospitality tent includes a private no-host full bar, private restrooms, exclusive hospitality tent Wi-Fi access, and air conditioned comfort.

The hospitality tent is open one hour prior to showtime, and closes about 30 minutes after the main artist takes the stage. Concerts are not broadcast inside the tent.