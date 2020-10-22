Divers Find Body at Lopez Lake 10.22.2020

Divers from the SLO county sheriff’s office and Cal Fire found the body of a man who drowned at Lopez Lake, east of Arroyo Grande last weekend.

The dive team had been searching for the body since Sunday. They found it late Tuesday afternoon. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 39-year-old David Sanchez of Grover Beach.

Sanchez had been attempting to help a family member who was in distress while swimming in Lopez Lake. The unnamed relative made it to safety, but Sanchez disappeared underwater.

An autopsy is planned this week to ascertain his cause of death.