Death of Adam Hill 10.22.2020

The San Luis Obispo county coroner closes the investigation into the mysterious death of supervisor Adam Hill.

Hill was found dead at his rented home in Shell Beach on August 6th.

The coroner says it was apparent from reading Adam Hill’s journals and personal notes that he had been suffering from severe mental illness. His cause of death was confirmed to be an intentional overdose of cocaine and a prescription of anti-anxiety medication used to treat depression.

Although Hill was a loyal democrat, he was accused of extorting money from developers, particularly in the Avila Beach area. He often stalked and harassed anyone who exposed his corruption, including several members of the San Luis Obispo county media and their families.

Adam hill was 54 years old at the time of his death.