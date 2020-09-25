Dog Love 9.25.2020

This week we’ve been talking with Paso Robles author Teresa J. Rhynes about her soon to be released book, Poppy in the Wild. She describes her rescue dog getting lost in a 1500 acre wilderness area in Riverside county.

Her search parties couldn’t locate Poppy, but a pet detective advised her how to find her. The woman said she should get rid of the search parties, and put out thousands of fliers.

Teresa says Poppy in the Wild is her third memoir about dogs, but that’s not her livelihood. She has another career. She’s an attorney specializing in estates and trusts.

Her book, Poppy in the Wild comes out in early October. You’ll be able to pick up a copy at the General Store in downtown Paso Robles. Or buy it online at bookshop.org. There’s a picture of Poppy on the cover.