SLO Co Covid Update 9.25.2020

The county health department reports 31 new cases of coronavirus. That brings the total positive cases in San Luis Obispo county since March to 3,510 cases.

The positivity rate is 1.5%, well below the 8% threshold for the red tier.

The cases per 100,000 is 3.5, which is way below the threshold of seven.

Testing for the coronavirus is available at the pavilion at the lake through the end of September. They’re testing people from 7 in the morning until seven at night.

In Paso Robles, they’re testing people at the Event Center on Wednesday from 3-6 in the afternoon.