The draft 2024 annual report for the Paso Robles subbasin is currently available for public comment.

The document provides information on groundwater conditions and implementations of the groundwater sustainability plan for the prior water year.

The previous water year is defined as October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024.

The report is available for public review on the San Miguel Community Services District’s website.

Comments must be submitted by March 26, 2025.