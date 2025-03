62-year-old Laurie Bryant first appeared in court on Tuesday, charged with seven felony counts of animal cruelty.

These charges come from the discovery of over 40 dead cats in her Paso Robles apartment, which the DA’s office says she is responsible for the care of. The district attorney’s office notes that Bryant moved out of the apartment prior to the cats being discovered.

In her first hearing, Bryant pled not guilty to the animal cruelty charges.

She is due back in court April 15th.