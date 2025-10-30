Driver Airlifted From Cliffside Near Indian Valley Road 10.30.2025

CHP released a statement of a single vehicle collision that resulted in major injuries on Indian Valley road.

CHP says the incident took place between approximately 4 and 5:30 pm on Tuesday, October 28th. A 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, driven by a 30-year-old woman, veered off the west edge of the roadway while driving northbound on Indian Valley road. CHP says a passerby spotted the vehicle at the bottom of a steep cliff and called 911.

The driver was extricated and airlifted to the Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria. CHP says the driver sustained major injuries, and it is unknown what factors caused this incident. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a contributing factor.

The investigation is still ongoing.