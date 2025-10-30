Haunted Maze in Paso Robles High School Parking Lot 10.30.2025

The Paso Robles high school drama, leadership, business, and art clubs, in collaboration with Paso Robles Lions Club and downtown Main Street Association, will be present a haunted maze tonight and tomorrow.

These clubs have come together to create a thrilling experience. Ghost Stories: A Tale of la Llorona beckons you into the shadows and into the haunted maze. Attendees can choose their level of terror as they face the chilling unknown alone or with friends.

The maze will be available tonight and tomorrow night from 5 to 8 pm at the Paso Robles high school student parking lot, 801 Niblick road. Admission is $3 for ages 10 under, and $5 for ages 11 and up.

Proceeds will support the youth of Paso Robles. Popcorn and cotton candy will be available.