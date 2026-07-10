Driver Arrested For DUI Following Head-On Collision in San Luis Obispo 07.10.2026

San Luis Obispo police arrested a suspected DUI driver after responding to a head-on collision in the city Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at about 10:45 pm, at the intersection of Carmel street and Marsh street in San Luis Obispo. Police say the driver of a ford pickup was driving the wrong way on Marsh street, and he collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck while attempting to make a left turn onto Carmel street.

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries ,and the ford driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.