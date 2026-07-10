Full Overnight Closures of Ramps in San Luis Obispo County Through August – 07.10.2026

Caltrans announced there will be full overnight ramp closures throughout San Luis Obispo county, beginning Monday, July 13th.

Closures will take place at different ramps along highway 1 and the 101 from 7:30 pm to 7 am. Locations include Cayucos drive north and southbound off-ramps, off-ramps to highway 41 along highway 1, Morro Bay blvd. North and southbound off-ramps, and more. Messages and directional signs will be posted to alert travelers in advance of ramp closures.

All work is expected to be completed by August 7th.