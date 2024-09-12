Driver Flees Accident at Wellsona Road/101 Intersection 9.12.2024

Yesterday afternoon, a traffic incident occurred on the intersection of Wellsona road and highway 101 north.

According to the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the incident at 2:08 pm: a red volkswagen jetta, a white ford fiesta, and a blue kia.

CHP says the blue kia tried fleeing the scene, with the ford fiesta following. The driver of the ford immediately contacted law enforcement.

CHP says the blue kia was pulled over ten minutes later. Currently, it is unknown if anyone in the incident suffered any injuries.

The Wellsona road and 101 intersection is notorious for how many traffic incidents occur, though an underpass is slated for construction in the next few months.