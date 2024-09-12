Fatal Traffic Collision Near Santa Margarita in the Early Morning 9.12.2024

Early this morning, just before 1 am, the San Luis Obispo CHP office received a notification of an incident on highway 58, east of highway 229.

The driver of a ford F-150 was involved in a rollover incident, with the solo female occupat pinned inside the vehicle. Emergency crews extracted the woman from the vehicle, and she was transported to the Sierra Vista regional medical center.

The CHP release says she succumbed to her injuries, and was pronounced dead. Her identification is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

CHP says this does not appear to be a distracted driving incident, and neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor.

However, CHP says they believe speed was a factor, and the woman was likely not wearing her seatbelt.