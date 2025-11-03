Drop Off Locations For Mail-In Ballots in North San Luis Obispo County 11.03.2025

California is just one day away until election day.

This special election has just one item on the ballot: Proposition 50. Voters will decide ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on this proposition, which would authorize temporary changes to congressional district maps in California through 2030.

The encouraged deadline from the clerk-recorder’s office for voters to send out their mail-in ballots through the postal service has passed, but there still are other options. Voters can opt to return their vote-by-mail ballots to drop box locations throughout San Luis Obispo county, collected directly by election staff.

Locations in the north county include the Atascadero library, Paso Robles city library, San Miguel Community Services District, Templeton Community Services District, Santa Margarita library, and the Shandon library.

For those not yet registered to vote, conditional registration is available in person only at a polling location, or at either elections office on election day. You can go to: slovote.com for more information.