SLO PD Arrest Woman For Narcotics & Identity Theft 11.03.2025

The San Luis Obispo police department arrested a woman late last month during a traffic stop after she was leaving a hotel.

A release by the police department says they received a call from the Embassy Suites in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, October 21st, regarding suspicious items found in a hotel room. Police found a large quantity of methamphetamine, numerous checks, credit cards, and identification cards. Detectives reached out to neighboring agencies for assistance with locating the suspect vehicle, which was eventually found at a hotel in the city of Arroyo Grande.

The suspect, 36-year-old Jeamy Melendez was detained at this hotel. She was found to be in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine, a substantial amount of cash, and numerous identification cards that did not belong to her.

San Luis Obispo police also said she provided multiple identifications and false information about her identity while being detained.