DUI Checkpoint in Paso Robles September 27th – 9.12.2025

DUI checkpoint press release 9-27-25

The Paso Robles police department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint later this month on Saturday, September 27th from 6 pm to 2 am.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location, determined from data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. DUI checkpoints exist to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road. The Paso Robles police department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may also interfere with driving. Driving under the influence of marijuana is also illegal.

First-time DUI offenders face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.