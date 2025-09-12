Paso Robles Creeks to Coast Clean Up Event On September 20th – 9.12.2025

2025 Creek Day Press Release

The annual Creeks To Coast Cleanup in Paso Robles will be held Saturday, September 20, 2025.

This event focuses on cleaning up the Salinas riverbed, to help protect local waterways and neighborhood creeks from trash and pollution that would ultimately flow to the coast. You can meet at Larry Moore park, or at the Salinas River Walk.

The event goes from 9 am to noon. Participants will gather litter, debris, and other pollutants. Gloves, bags, and water will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring sturdy shoes, comfortable clothing, and sun protection.

You can sign up in advance, or simply show up at the day of the event. Free pizza, sodas, and water will be served after the cleanup.