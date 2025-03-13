DUI Checkpoint in San Luis Obispo Friday Night 3.13.2025

The San Luis Obispo police department will be holding a DUI checkpoint this Friday night from 8 pm to midnight.

The checkpoint is at an undisclosed location, selected by the department based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. First-time DUI offenders face an average of thirteen thousand dollars in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

A reminder that San Luis Obispo police are also cracking down on St. Patrick’s Day weekend activities with a safety enhancement zone this weekend, doubling fines and penalties for unlawful, disruptive celebrations, particularly around Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.