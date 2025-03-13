Paso Council Meeting Next Week, Litigation & Niblick Project on Agenda 3.13.2025

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is Tuesday, March 18th at 6 pm.

The meeting’s agenda contains several items of importance. In closed session, council will discuss existing litigation regarding the San Luis Obispo Tribune. The Tribune has filed a lawsuit against the city of Paso Robles and councilmember Chris Bausch, alleging they have failed to comply with the public records act. The Tribune alleges the city and Bausch have not either produced requested public records, or have not provided them in a timely manner.

Also on the agenda is the mitigated negative declaration for the Niblick road project. The agenda says that the project could have significant impact without mitigation, but these environmental impacts will be reduced to less than significant with mitigation measures identified in the reporting plan.

The agenda also contains a tabled item from last meeting: the city’s mid-year financial report.