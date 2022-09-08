Dutch Brothers Coffee in Nipomo 09.08.2022

Dutch Brothers Coffee is opening a new drive through store in Nipomo. They renovated Little Jockos on the frontage road. So far, there are none in the north county, but they’re moving into the county.

The company started in southern Oregon back in 1992 when two brothers tried to find something to do with their struggling third generation dairy business. Changes in environmental regulations inspired the brothers to look for a new direction.

They started with a single coffee push cart in downtown Grants Pass. That led to some drive through operations. In 1999, they started formally franchising. To get a franchise, you have to work at a drive through for three years.

In 2019, they had almost 300 stores, mostly in the pacific northwest. They’re on track to add another 800 stores by the end of next year. Dutch Brothers is now publicly traded.

The stores now stretch from the west coast, east to Nashville, and now they are popping up in San Luis Obispo county.